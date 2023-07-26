Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns All With Her Acrobatic Skills, Drops Latest Video From Acting Break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting and is utilising this time to rejuvenate her mind and body. The actress is now in Bali and is making sure not to skip her workout routine even during the vacation. Recently, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared a video in which was seen flaunting her balancing skills as she performed acrobatic stunts.

In the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu balanced her yoga instructor’s body weight on her hands and legs. “This is how we party," read the caption of the video. Watch it here:

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram posts show she is keeping her health on priority. In October 2022, The actress was diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition.