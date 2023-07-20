Samantha Ruth Prabhu Suffers Whopping Rs 12 Crore Loss Due To 1-Year Acting Break?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans were in for a big shock when multiple media reports claimed that the actress was going on a one-year acting break due to her health issues. Samantha is currently battling an auto-immune disease called Myositis. She had shared the news of her diagnosis in October 2022.

Samantha has apparently decided to not sign any Telugu, Tamil or Bollywood film after wrapping up Citadel India and Kushi, and even returned the advance payments to producers. As a result, the actress stands to “lose a significant amount of money during this period," according to Great Andhra.com.

The report states: “Given that Samantha typically charges between Rs 3.5 and Rs 4 crore per film, and considering that she recently signed three projects, her potential loss amounts to anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 12 crore."

Samantha seemingly confirmed her break in a recent social media post wherein she announced the wrap of Citadel India. She wrote: “And it’s a wrap on Citadel India. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me… I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud… Thank you for the role of a lifetime… i.e. until you write me the next."