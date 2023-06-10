Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Citadel Shoot in Serbia; Check Out the Photos

Citadel India will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan and will be helmed by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. While not much about Citadel India is known as of now, recently Priyanka Chopra also revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. The team of Citadel India are in Serbia to shoot a leg of the series. Varun had confirmed the schedule last month. The actor told the news agency PTI, “It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action. It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet. The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can’t be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest-working actors."

Samantha took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures. In one, she can be seen relaxing on a cozy sofa, while another captures a mesmerising dusk view from her hotel room from where one can see the huge skyscrapers in Belgrade. The third picture features Samantha dressed in her Citadel character clothes, accompanied by director Raj Nidimoru, on the set of their shoot. She captioned it, “Mood".

Advertisement

Last week, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan met Indian President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. Varun took to Instagram and revealed that the actors along with Citadel India’s directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., collectively known as Raj & DK, met the President on Thursday. Sharing the photos, Varun said it was an ‘absolute joy and honour to meet’ her.