Samantha Ruth Prabhu Taking BREAK from Pan-India Films After Shaakuntalam Flopped?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release Shaakuntalam has failed to live up to its expectations. Even after one week of its release, the film, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crores, has only managed to earn Rs 10 crores at the box office. Rumours have it that the poor box office result has come as a big shocker for Samantha, who was hopeful about the film’s performance at the ticket window.

According to a report in India Today.in, film industry insiders have said that Samantha has reportedly decided to “avoid" such movies in the future. This comes after veteran producer-director Chittibabu claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s movie career is “finished".

In a recent interview with Filmy Looks, the producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine" has ended and that she is now using “cheap tactics" to promote her movies.

“Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets," he was quoted as saying by Siasat.com.

He further said that he was surprised to see Samantha playing the lead role in Shaakuntalam. “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam," he had said.

Meanwhile, Shaakuntalam is a Telugu language mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on April 14. Samantha is currently busy with Raj and DK’s upcoming web series Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

