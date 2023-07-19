Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About 'Finding Love You Truly Deserve' in New Instagram Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Aradhya music video from Kushi.

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 14:22 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video from her upcoming film Kushi. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu might be on her break but she is ensuring to spread the word about her upcoming release, Kushi. Also starring Vijay Deverakonda, the film is slated to release this September. Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped two songs so far, Na Roja Nuvve and most recently released Aradhya. Samantha shared a short clip from Aradhya and spoke about love in the caption.

In the snippet, Vijay is seen running for work while Samantha is seen ensuring that he takes his lunch box and even stays behind to wave goodbye at him. In return, Vijay is seen blowing a kiss at her and performing romantic gestures. The video featured the words, “Find someone who loves you like he does." Sharing the video, Samantha wrote, “I hope you find the love you truly deserve ♥️ #Kushi."

Fans took to the comments section and extended their support to Samantha while also expressing their excitement for Kushi. “What you said is so true Sam ❤️ I never leave a chance to pray for you to give the absolute best that you truly truly deserves Sam," a fan wrote. “Can’t wait anymore for Kushi," added another.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the cast of the movie also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sharanya Pradeep and others in ancillary roles. Murali G has taken care of the camera work, whereas Prawin Pudi is the head of the editing department.

    • Kushi is Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda’s second film together after the 2018 biopic Mahanati. This highly-awaited drama is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on September 1.

    Besides Kushi, Samantha also has Citadel India in the pipeline. The actress recently completed the filming and announced that she will be taking a break from work.

    first published: July 19, 2023, 14:22 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 14:22 IST
