Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated project - Shaakuntalam. The actress is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of her big project, and for the same, she is currently in Mumbai. It was just yesterday that the Citadel star treated her fans to a stunning pic of her, in a sexy cut out dress and now, she has shared another glimpse of her Mumbai diaries while promoting her upcoming film.

In a video posted on Samantha’s official Instagram handle, the actress is getting ready for her interviews for the movie, and talking about her character Shakuntala. The actress says that her character Shakuntala is modern and fiercely independent. She adds, “Shakuntala - She has beliefs, she is truthful in her love, in her devotion. Even in the hardest parts of her journey, she bears it with so much grace and dignity, and those are the parts that I connected to. She dealt with the worst adversities with dignity and grace. Given an opportunity to play, that is so close to Princess, forest and animal characters made the child in me scream in joy. So literally very very happy, I believe the audience will be proud of this film."

Advertisement

Along with the video, Samantha wrote, “MumbaiSo excited as we near the release.. can’t wait for you all to witness this epic tale on the silver screen!#ShaakuntalamOnApril14 #Shaakuntalam."

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actress. One of the fans wrote, " You look so beautiful ♥️," another added, “You’re an epitome of grace and dignity, yourself, Sam. 👏 the Queen 👑." A third fan added, “We love you ❤️❤️❤️."

Advertisement

Previously, the trailer of the film was released on 9th January which raised the audience’s excitement for the release. The plot of the movie revolves around Shakuntala, an abandoned child who is brought up by a priest. She grows up to be a beautiful woman who catches the eyes of King Dushyanta. Samantha and Dev Mohan will be playing the roles of Shakuntala and Dushyant respectively and their on-screen chemistry is making the audiences crazy.

Advertisement

Based on Indian poet Kalidas’ play Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the movie is set to release on April 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News here