Samantha Ruth Prabhu assured that despite her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, she has not become ‘cynical’ and ‘bitter.’ The actress, who was married to Naga Chaitanya for almost five years, has not dated anyone since she and Chay announced their separation in October 2021. While she has refrained from speaking about the cause of their separation, Samantha said that she is optimistic about love.

Speaking with IndiaToday.in, Samantha said, “It’s not necessarily a love between a man and a woman, the love that keeps me going is the love of my friends, who stood by me in the last eight months. I have so much love to give. I’m still extremely loving. One failed relationship does not mean that I become cynical and bitter."

The actress recently also opened up about dating again. Answering a few tweets by fans, Samantha replied to a fan urging to her date someone now. “I know it’s not my place to say but plz Date someone." The actress’ replied to the tweet and wrote, “Who will love me like you do," with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently focused on her work and health. The actress will be seen in Shaakuntalam. The film is based on a famous Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu.

The film also stars Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan in prominent roles. Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The actress also has Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Citadel India with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

