Samantha Says Didn't Let Difficult Circumstances 'Destroy' Her After Naga Chaitanya Divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about overcoming struggles and emerging stronger from her difficult times in a new video.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about overcoming struggles and emerging stronger from her difficult times in a new video.

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 19:46 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu addressed fans at an event in Hyderabad.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been through a lot in the past few years. While her divorce from Naga Chaitanya has been in the headlines since 2021, the Shaakuntalam actress has also been battling with Myositis since last year. At a recent Hyderabad event, Samantha briefly spoke about how her struggles in recent years and added that despite the difficult circumstances, she did not let her situation ‘destroy’ her.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Samantha appeared to be talking about tackling her trying situations when she confessed that the situations did change her and made her stronger. “I think that so many of us will do the same in (similar) situations. During my earlier days (in the industry), my situation was good, I was happy and hence I was naive and innocent and all. Later, when I got into tougher situations, I learned to adapt to them and change accordingly," she said.

“I think these hard times or struggles will force you to show your strength. I don’t think I’m anything special, it’s just I had unfortunate events or circumstances in my life that made me this strong. I did not let those circumstances destroy me," she added.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their separation. While the reason for their split is still unclear, Samantha had told Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7 that their situation wasn’t amicable at that point.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s attention is on her upcoming film release Shaakuntalam. The fantasy drama is slated to release on April 14. While Samantha plays the titular role, Dev Mohan is playing the role of King Dushyant. The film is directed and written by Gunasekhar.

first published: April 11, 2023, 17:54 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 19:46 IST
