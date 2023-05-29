Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Allu Arjun, Actors Rashmika Mandanna Follows On Instagram

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actresses not just in the South, but also in Bollywood. The Pushpa actress is doing several projects in multiple languages. Aside from her fan-following among movie buffs, she is also very popular on social media. Her Instagram feed is full of fun updates from both her personal and professional life. However, do you know who Rashmika Mandanna follows on the internet?

The stunner has 38 million followers on Instagram and has posted 587 updates on the photo-sharing app so far. Although the Goodbye star only follows 276 accounts on the site, her friendliest includes some big names from the industry. Rashmika Mandanna follows the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. For the unversed, these two worked together in the 2017 movie Anjani Putra. The diva is often seen remembering her late co-star.

The Varisu actress follows Kichcha Sudeep, Dolly Dhananjay, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan, Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Karthi, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, along with many others.

However, the netizens were quick to notice that she does not follow Rakshit Shetty and Rishabh Shetty on Instagram. Refreshing your memory, not too long ago, Rashmika Mandanna faced a lot of criticism for her remark that she has not watched, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. The trolls pointed out that the star has forgotten her roots. For those who do not know, Rashmika Mandanna stepped into acting with Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming films

Now, talking about her film lineup, Rashmika Mandanna will next grace the big screens with director Sandeep Venga Reddy’s Animal. She will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in the much-hyped drama. In addition to this, she is also working on Pushpa: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun. She will reprise her role as Srivalli from the original drama. The film will also feature Fahad Faasil and Sai Pallavi in crucial roles.