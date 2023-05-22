Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Kiss Varun Dhawan, Have Intimate Scenes in Citadel India? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has allegedly agreed to film intimate scenes with Varun Dhawan for their upcoming series Citadel India. Samantha and Varun are teaming up for the first time for Citadel. Helmed by The Family Man duo Raj & DK, the Indian leg of the international series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden is currently under production. While little is known about the story, a new report claims that much like the original version, Citadel India will also lip-lock scenes.

If a report by Tamil news outlet Dinamalar is to be believed, Samantha has agreed to film scenes in which she will be seen kissing Varun Dhawan. Much like ongoing version, in which Priyanka and Richard share intense bedroom scenes, the report claimed that Samantha and Varun’s Citdel India will also feature such intimate moments. News18 couldn’t confirm the claims at the time of reporting. The makers are also yet to react to the report.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Samantha has confirmed that the series is not a remake of Priyanka’s version of Citadel. Recently, a fan asked Samantha if the series is a remake of the English show. “@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages… so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it’s same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear… God bless you!!" one of the fans wrote in the comment section. To this, the Shaakuntalam actress clarified that Citadel India is not a remake. “it is not a REMAKE!!" she replied.

While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other.