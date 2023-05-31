Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Play Priyanka Chopra's Mother In New Series? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra have one thing in common right now — both of them are a part of the Citadel universe. While Priyanka is leading the foundation version of the series, Samantha will be seen in the Indian counter-part. Although details about Samantha’s role is still under the wraps, a recent episode of Priyanka’s Citadel seems to have hinted that Samantha could be playing Priyanka’s mother in the series.

Warning: Citadel Spoilers Ahead: In the fifth episode, Priyanka’s character Nadia gets a call from someone — it is soon revealed that the ‘someone’ is her father, Rahi Gambhir. As the scene unfolded, it became a lot more clear that Rahi was being played by Varun Dhawan.

This moment has opened the floodgate of speculations about Samantha’s role in Citadel universe. As reported by Siasat.com, speculations are going wild that Samantha could be playing Priyanka’s mother in the series. Given the arrangement of events, Citadel India could be set in the late 80s and 90s. The makers are yet to react to these claims.

The speculations are well-supported by the fact that Samantha confirmed Citadel India is not a remake of the international version and is just connected to it. Samantha shared the news after a fan reached out to her asking about it.

“@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages… so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it’s same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear… God bless you!!" one of the fans wrote in the comment section. To this, the Shaakuntalam actress clarified that Citadel India is not a remake. “it is not a REMAKE!!" she replied.

Meanwhile, Varun confirmed to PTI that the team of Citadel India will be headed to Siberia for a leg of the shoot.