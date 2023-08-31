Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Watch Kushi With US Fans: ‘Never Had This…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are currently awaiting the release of their much anticipated Kushi. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is all set to release tomorrow. To celebrate the film’s premiere, the actress will be watching the film with her fans in the United States.

The actress had earlier shared, “I’m actually very very excited and I think we made a really good film and I think people are gonna love it. I am going to watch it here in the US with the fans here and I am super excited. I’ve never ever had this experience before."

As per reports, the film has already earned around Rs 53 crore from its pre-release business. The film has earned a total of Rs 41 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; Rs 4.5 crore in Kerala and Rs 7 crore across pan India, ahead of its release. This is reportedly the second Vijay Deverakonda film to reach approximately Rs 50 crore during its pre-release business. Recently, Vijay and Samantha attended a musical event organised for the promotion of the film.

Both actors were seen enjoying the event and even performed together. The chemistry between the duo has been loved by the audience. Kushi will be their second collaboration after their 2018 film Mahanati. Earlier this month, the makers shared the trailer for the film. It depicted Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s charming on-screen chemistry. The trailer gives glimpses of a relatable and heartwarming love story, shot in the picturesque location of Kashmir.

Vijay Deverakonda’s last film, Liger, didn’t do well at the box office. Samantha’s last film, Shaakuntalam, also couldn’t make it to the box office. Kushi is thus a crucial film for both of them. Their fans too have high expectations from it.

Kushi is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankarunder, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and the film is edited by Prawin Pudi. Kushi will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.