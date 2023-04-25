Samantha Trolled For Fake Accents in London, Aryan Khan Directs and Stars With SRK in New Ad

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are having a baby girl if a viral interview of the RRR star is anything to go by. For the unversed, Ram and Upasana are expecting their first child together. Having been married for 10 years now, the couple announced in December that Upasana is pregnant and they will embrace parenthood this year. Ram and Upasana also hosted a sweet baby shower recently. While photos from the baby shower go viral, an interview of Ram speaking about his baby has surfaced online and has sparked rumours that he and Upasana are preparing to welcome a baby girl. As reported by BollywoodLife, the RRR star was speaking about the loves of his life when he referred to his soon-to-be-born baby as ‘her’.

Shah Rukh Khan superstar starred in an ad for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut ad featuring the announcement of the new collection of his clothing line. In the ad, a frustrated Aryan is seen working on coming up with the perfect logo or tagline but cannot come up with an interesting one. Frustrated, he throws the chalk away and strikes a line through the board with red paint. Soon, Shah Rukh walks into the screen and notices the board. He picks up the paintbrush and slashes another line across the red paint on the board to make it look like a cross mark. Thus forming the logo of the brand, D’yavol X. The ad is receiving much praise from fans.

After Jr NTR, Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being trolled for her alleged “fake" accent. Samantha, who will be seen in the Indian spin-off of Citadel along with Varun Dhawan, recently attended the London premiere of the original American TV series, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. At the event, The Family Man 2 actress interacted with the press on the red carpet and spoke about playing an important role in the spy thriller. However, what caught netizens’ attention was Samantha’s accent. A video featuring Samantha talking about her role in Citadel to the media has surfaced online. But her accent has received mixed reactions on social media. One user tweeted, “I adore her a lot but the way she is faking her accent. She should have spoken in Indian accent only."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Bengaluru and making the most of their time together. A video circulating on the internet shows them playing badminton with the residents of a housing society as part of a promotional activity with a sportswear brand. The video captures Virat and Anushka playing on the same team, with the actress sporting a glamorous sporty look in a black sleeveless t-shirt and black shorts. Virat, on the other hand, wore a white and blue striped t-shirt paired with black track pants. Both stars shared the video on their Instagram stories. Anushka captioned it, ‘surprised residents at a society’ by playing badminton with them as a caption.

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her relationship with Nick Jonas and also recollected about the first time she saw Jonas attached to her name, after her marriage. While promoting her next Citadel, the actress told FOX5, “It’s a reminder to people that I am taken." She added, “For the first time when I saw it, I I think it was the Matrix or one of my other movies or my book or something. I looked at my husband and I was like, ‘You know right. That I love you. Can you tell? You better know that.’ But of course the gravity of of the decision and also the fact that my name and my identity has evolved in the 22-23 years that I’ve been doing this."

