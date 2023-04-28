Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Home » Movies » Samantha Turns 36: Varun Feeds Her Cake On Citadel India Sets; Rashmika Sends 'Big Hugs'

Samantha Turns 36: Varun Feeds Her Cake On Citadel India Sets; Rashmika Sends 'Big Hugs'

Vijay Deverakonda also sent wishes to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special way. He shared the new poster of their upcoming movie Kushi.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 19:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 36th birthday on Friday, April 28. (Photo: Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 36th birthday on Friday, April 28. (Photo: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 36th birthday on Friday, April 28. On this special day, social media is flooded with friends, fans and followers sending wishes to the Shaakuntalam actress. From Rashmika Mandanna to Anushka Sharma and Keerthy Suresh among others; several celebs took to their respective social media handles to shower love on Samantha on her special day.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories and dropped a happy picture of Samantha. In the caption, she sent the Oo Antava girl ‘loads of love’ and ‘big hugs’. “Happy Birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl…Loads and loads of love and big hugs. Keep the smile on always," Rashmika wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna sends birthday wishes to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha’s Citadel India co-star Varun Dhawan also dropped a picture from the actress’ birthday celebration on sets and called her ‘fellow taurean’.

Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma also dropped a picture of Samantha and wrote, “Happy birthday Samantha! Wishing you love and light always".

Anushka Sharma wishes ‘love and light’ to Samantha on her birthday.

Keerthy Suresh also shared a throwback selfie with the birthday girl and penned down a heartwarming note. “Happy happy birthday to you Sam (sic) Here’s to another year of being fabulous! Sending you lots of love and vertual hugs!" she wrote.

Keerthy Suresh drops an adorable throwback selfie Samantha.

Parvathy Thiruvothu also wrote, “Wake Up. Be Wonderful. Repeat. Said @samantharuthprabhuoffl once and I say ‘aye! Aye! Fellow warrior! Happy Birthday Dearest Sam."

Parvathy Thiruvothu pens a heartwarming note for birthday girl Samantha.

Vijay Deverakonda also sent wishes to Samantha in a special way. He shared the new poster of their upcoming movie Kushi on his Instagram stories and simply wrote, ‘Happy birthday’ with a red heart emoji.

Vijay Deverakonda sends birthday wishes to his Kushi co-star.

Among others, Kiara Advani also sent birthday wishes to Samantha and wished her ‘happiness and positivity’.

Kiara Advani’s Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Samantha was recently seen in Shaakuntalam. It is a Telugu-language mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on April 14. It received mixed reviews from all and failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, Samantha will be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She has also been shooting for Citadel India with Varun Dhawan.

first published: April 28, 2023, 15:12 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 19:12 IST
