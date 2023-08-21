Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Touristy in New York, Feels ‘Something In The Air’; See Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on acting break for a year. Since her announcement, the actress has been traveling and she is currently in New York. Well, on Monday, Samantha shared a series of photos giving her fans an update on her New York stop. From building to the gym, the actress has shared glimpses that left her fans in awe.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Samantha wrote, “Something in the Newyork air." In the first photo, we can see buildings, second, she is seen sipping coffee, and she is also sweating in the gym. In one of the photos, she is also seen posing in front of the Statue of Liberty. As soon as she shared the photos, fans were seen commenting. One of the fans wrote, “My happy girl is winning hearts all over the world Proud of you my Super Women Keep rocking." Another wrote, “The 6th slide has my WHOLE HEART oh Sam!! and this trip seems more like a family time."

Take a look at the photos here: