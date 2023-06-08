Samantha, Varun Dhawan, Citadel India Team Meet President Droupadi Murmu In Serbia; Photos Go Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. The Bollywood star took to Instagram and revealed that the actors along with Citadel India’s directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., collectively known as Raj & DK, met the President on Thursday. Sharing the photos, Varun said it was an ‘absolute joy and honour to meet’ her.

In the photos, Samantha was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with denim pants while Varun opted for a blue shirt and pants. The team of Citadel India were also seen wearing formal outfits. Sharing the photos, Varun wrote, “Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma’am."

Advertisement

For the unversed, the team of Citadel India are in Serbia to shoot a leg of the series. Varun had confirmed the schedule last month. The actor told the news agency PTI, “It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action. It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet. The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can’t be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest-working actors."