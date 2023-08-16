Samantha Stopped Talking To Vijay Deverakonda After THIS Happened During Kushi Filming

Vijay Deverakonda shared never-before-known titbits about working with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Kushi. The actor, who recently confessed he has a crush on Samantha, joined the actress for the music launch of Kushi. While they delivered a beautiful performance, he also opened up about Samantha’s Myositis battle. The actress was diagnosed with the anti-immune diesease during the shoot of Kushi in 2021.

Speaking about her diagnosis, Vijay revealed that the team had already shot over 60 percent of Kushi when Samantha’s health took a turn. Her health deteriorated in July. Following her diagnosis, the filming had to come to a half and Samantha shifted focus on her health. He added that there reached a point that Samantha stopped talking to him or anyone in the team of Kushi.

“More than me, I want to see Samantha smile. She struggled a lot for the film. We started this film in April 2022 with a smile on our faces. We had completed 60 per cent. Only 30-35 per cent shooting was pending. By July, Sam’s health condition deteriorated. She said that her health wasn’t good. Shiva and I were like “You look beautiful. What problem do you have?" We took it lightly. Later, we understood her plight," he said, as reported by India Today.

“In July, when I was promoting my other film, I got to know about Sam’s health. Initially, she didn’t talk about it. I told Sam that we are actors and that we are storytellers. I felt we did not have to talk about our struggles in the open. After a point, Samantha felt it was her responsibility to talk about her health. She stopped talking to us and she stopped seeing all of us. She was extremely unwell. She fought so many battles. At that point, she decided to share it with everyone, just to tell people that there’s hope," he added.

Samantha opened up about her battle in October 2021. She shared a lengthy post on Instagram detailing about her struggle and her recovery journey. The actress slowly returned to work, wrapping Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and then returning to Kushi.