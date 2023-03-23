Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi Gets a Release Date, Actors Unveil New Poster

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi finally gets a release date after a long wait. The film will see the two actors reunite after their 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi is being directed by Shiva Nirvana. On Thursday, the actors took to their respective social media handles to announce the release date and share a new poster from the film. In the photo, Samantha can be seen standing on her balcony and holding Vijay’s hand, who is standing down her balcony. She also holds a dog in another hand.

Sharing the poster, Samantha wrote, “Whole heart" The poster had the release date of the film which is September 1, 2023.

After Samantha’s myositis diagnosis last year, reports started doing the rounds that the film might get delayed. However, in January this year, the director had taken to social media to share that the shoot will start very soon. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. The music of the film is composed by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Meanwhile, after taking a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis, it appears that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already resumed work. The actress has now joined hands with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel. The spy series would be the Indian version of The Russo Brothers’ upcoming series which also goes by the same name. It will be directed by Raj and DK who helmed The Family Man. Samantha was a part of the second season of the series.

Samantha is also gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Liger with Ananya Panday. The film marked his Bollywood debut.

