Home » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Watches Shaakuntalam for 1st Time, Tells Gunashekar 'You Have My Heart'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Watches Shaakuntalam for 1st Time, Tells Gunashekar 'You Have My Heart'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches the final draft of Shaakuntalam. The actress was all praise for the director.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 12:50 IST

Hyderabad, India

Shaakuntalam is set to release in April.
Shaakuntalam is set to release in April.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watch her upcoming film Shaakuntalam for the first time a month before it is scheduled to release. Taking to her Instagram, Samantha shared a picture from the theatre with director Gunashekar and the team along with a note of appreciation for him. She not only praised the director but also set new expectations from the film.

“And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me!" her note read.

In the frame, the team stood against the screen featuring Dev Mohan, Samantha, and the little Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Taking to the comments section, several followers wished Samantha and the team luck. “More awards & recognitions soon," one of the comments read. “Super waiting for this film," added another. “My darling is back @samantharuthprabhuoffl 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ always we love you," a third comment read.

The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, and produced by Neelima Guna, the film will also release in 3D.

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha has a few more films in the pipeline. These include Citadel India with Raj & DK opposite Varun Dhawan and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: March 14, 2023, 12:50 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 12:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Monokini With Fishnet Stockings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Rare Family Photos of the Versatile Actor