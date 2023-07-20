Samantha Ruth Prabhu Welcomes New Member To Her Family, Shares A Cuddly Photo

The talented and ethereal actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicked off her Thursday morning with a photo of her new pet, Gelato. The ‘Oo Antava’ actress recently took to Instagram to share the cute moment with her fans, and it has made everyone’s day better. Samantha, who is reportedly taking a break from acting, recently got a grey Persian kitty. She also has two dogs, Saasha and Hash.

In the photo, the Yashoda actress is wearing a red night suit and softly snuggling her cute cat. The morning glow is visibly evident on her face as she looks at her paw friend with admiration. It seems Samantha is having a good start to her day. She posted the photo with the caption, “Gelato morning to you."

Check out the photo:

Fans loved this adorable moment and took to the comments to wish her a wonderful morning. One fan wrote, “Good morning to you both", while another commented, “Aaaaahhhh I’m sooooo happy you got a kitty". A fan asked about Hash and Saasha’s reaction and wrote, “Sam where is hash and sasha?.. Yesterday they both are feelings jealous about gelato bcz gelato is new member in your house!! Now they both are allowing to sleep with you ah??"