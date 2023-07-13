Samantha Wraps Citadel India Filming Amid Acting Break Rumours, Says 'It's a Special Day'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped the filming of Citadel India. The actress confirmed the news of wrapping up the shoot schedule on her Instagram Stories. Directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, Citadel India is a spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel. Samantha stars as the lead with Varun Dhawan in the series, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Sharing a selfie, Samantha called today, July 13, a special day. Samantha appeared to be seated in a car in the selfie. The actress flaunted her flawless skin while sporting a chic pair of sunglasses. Sporting a big smile, Samantha said, “13th of July. Will always be a special, special day.. And it’s a wrap on Citadel India."

Advertisement

The news of her wrap comes amid rumours that she is taking a break from acting. Last week, it was reported that Samantha is taking a backseat from her work to focus on her health. A source told India Today, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken."