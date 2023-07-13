Samantha Ruth Prabhu Finally Confirms Acting Break As Wraps Up Citadel Shoot, Says 'Does Not Seem...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, South Superstar is making major strides with films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. The actress who also made her Hindi debut with the hit OTT show ‘The Family Man’ has also managed to woo the audience with her cameo song in Pushpa:The Rise Oo Antava. She also made headlines for her wit at Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan. Now the actress is eagerly awaiting Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda as well as Citadel, which she just recently wrapped.

On Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle to share a picture in which she can be seen posing with the creators of the Indian installment of Citadel I.e Raj & DK as well as the screenwriter Sita R Menon. Announcing the wrap of her much-awaited show, Samantha penned a heartfelt caption. It read,

“And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia

A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next☺️♥️."

Samantha fans that like to stay updated on the actress’s life were quick to raid the comment section with best wishes and compliments.

One of them wrote, “Best of luck to all team ❤️." Another one commented, “Gorgeous ." Someone else said, “She always look great❣️." A fan also stated, “Best of luck Samantha Ma’am!!"

The news of her wrap comes amid rumours that she is taking a break from acting. Last week, it was reported that Samantha is taking a backseat from her work to focus on her health. A source told India Today, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken."