Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her fans are looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated film Shaakuntalam. They are happy that the actress has finally returned to the sets even after suffering from the autoimmune disease myositis. But as stated by her in the latest interview, she has not completely recovered from it and is still undergoing treatment. According to Samantha, she is out of danger now but it will take some time to recover completely from myositis.

Samantha had earlier talked about suffering from myositis in an interview. According to the actress, it was not easy for her to deal with the fact that she is diagnosed with myositis. For the first two to three months, Samantha said that there was a lot of chaos in her life. According to the actress, this condition had taken a toll on her physically, mentally and emotionally. Samantha said that she was still trying to figure out the new Samantha.

Advertisement

Despite not recovering from myositis, Samantha is busy promoting Shaakuntalam which will release on April 14. She has shared one of her promotional videos on Instagram as well. In this video, the actress can be heard describing her character. Samantha said that the character of Shakuntala is modern and fearlessly independent. Also, as described by her, Shakuntala is truthful to her beliefs, love and devotion. According to her, Shakuntala has dealt with the hardest parts of life with grace and dignity. Samantha said that she could feel connected with these parts.

Advertisement

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is based on the popular play Abhijnanasakuntalam by Kalidasa. Apart from Samantha, Dev Mohan, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla will play key roles. Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks has produced the film which is being distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Read all the Latest Movies News here