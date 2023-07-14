Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hairstylist Wishes Her 'Strength and Power' As She Takes an Acting Break

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up the shooting of Citadel India, it is no more a secret that the actress will go on a break now. On Friday, Samantha’s hairstylist Rohit Bhatkar took to his Instagram handle and penned down a long emotional note to wish the actress ‘strength and power’ on her ‘healing journey’.

Rohit shared several pictures from the time he spent with Samantha and wrote, “2 years. 1 sensational music video. 3movies. 7 brand campaigns. 2 editorials. And lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly one to remember."

He further wrote a motivating note for the actress and told her that she is a flower which will grow even after the forest fire. “As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more strength and power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wild flower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever……. Until next time friend (red heart emoji) @samantharuthprabhuoffl," he added.