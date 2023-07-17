Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Heels In Kushi's Second Poster Cost...

Tollywood diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again captivated fans with her latest appearance in the second single poster, “Aradhya Lyrical," from the highly anticipated film Kushi. Showcasing her impeccable fashion sense, Samantha effortlessly stole the spotlight by accessorising her look with a stunning pair of Aprajita Toor Khayt Heels.

The actress effortlessly blended the mesmerising visuals of the song with the sophisticated Aprajita Toor Khayt Heels, which are priced at Rs 7,399. The chic heels perfectly complemented Samantha’s attire, adding an extra touch of elegance and leaving fans in awe. These traditional heels by Aprajita Toor are not only visually appealing but also affordable and versatile, making them a valuable addition to any ethnic outfit.

The filming of Kushi, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, has been completed under the direction of Shiva Nirvana. This movie marks Samantha’s return to the screen after her appearance in the historical romantic drama Shaakuntalam. Scheduled for release on September 1, Kushi is a multi-language film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, adding another layer of anticipation for the movie.