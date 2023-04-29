Samantha's JAW DROPPING Net Worth Revealed? Her Property, Cars, Fees Make Her A Rich Star

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a jaw-dropping net worth if a report is to be believed. There are no two ways about the fact that Samantha is one of the most successful stars in the South. The actress has delivered numerous hit films in her career. Although her recent film, Shaakuntalam, did not pan out as per expectations, Samantha still has two big projects to fall back on — Citadel India and Kushi.

Having done so much work and achieved several milestones over the years, a report claimed that Samantha’s net worth is a little over Rs 100 crore. If a report by Siasat is to be believed, Samantha has enough property, and endorsements and charges Rs 3 to 4 crore a movie, with reports suggesting she charged Rs 5 crore for Pushpa’s blockbuster song Oo Antava, to propel her net worth to Rs 101 crore.

The report points out that Samantha has a massive house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. Samantha bought back the house that she once shared with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya last year. Zee News in 2022 reported that Samantha paid a whopping Rs 100 crore for the house.

If that wasn’t enough, she has numerous luxury cars, including Land Rover Range Rover worth Rs 2.26 crore and Porsche Cayman GTS costing Rs 1.46 crore. She also has a fashion label, Saaki, and allegedly has a house in Mumbai which is worth Rs 15 crore.

Samantha is yet to react to these claims.

Meanwhile, Samantha had a working birthday. Varun Dhawan revealed that the actress, who turned 36 on Friday, was filming for Citadel India. He shared a picture from the sets showing that the crew arranged for a cake for the actress.

The Indian adaptation is being produced by Raj & DK. Although this is their first time sharing the screen, Samantha and Varun seemed to have gelled well. Recently, they attended the global premiere of the series in London along with Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Leslie Manville. The Russo Brothers are producing this series. As per reports, it has been confirmed that Anupam Kher will be a part of the cast for the Indian chapter of Citadel. During the premiere, Varun and Samantha were seen wearing matching black outfits, and they looked amazing together on the blue carpet.

