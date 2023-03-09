Samantha Ruth Prabhu is finally gearing up to get back on track after her bout with Myositis. The Shakuntalam actress, after completing the shoot for the Indian adaptation of Citadel, has returned to the sets of her next film Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The On her return to the sets of Kushi on Wednesday, she received a warm welcome from Vijay, the film’s team, with a cake, and the pics from the sets are going viral on social media.

Kushi director Shiva Nirvana took to Twitter and described Samantha as a “fighter" as she returned to the sets. He wrote that she’s back on the sets. “The Fighter @Samanthaprabhu2 is back to #Kushi sets @TheDeverakonda @MythriOfficial @HeshamAWMusic musical. Everything is going to be beautiful."

In the pics, Samantha looks gorgeous in a pink suit. The actress was welcomed by her In one of the pictures, she can be seen being welcomed with a cake and cutting it.

As fans would know, Kushi marks the second collaboration of Samantha and actor Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati, in which they were paired together. Last May, the film’s title along with the poster was revealed. Samantha described it as a film that will be a grand family experience in an Instagram post. After completing the first schedule in Kashmir, the film’s shoot came to a standstill after Samantha revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis.

It was in October this year, that Samantha Ruth Prabhu left her fans in shock when she revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Back then, the shared a picture of herself from the hospital and had written, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."

“Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you," she added.

