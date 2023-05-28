Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam Wins Best Indian Film At Cannes World Film Festival, She Reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s last film Shaakuntalam was recently honoured at Cannes World Film Festival. The film went on to win the ‘Best Indian Film’ award. Samantha has now shared the same on her Instagram handle and added a praying hands emoji to express her gratitude.

Not just at Cannes World Film Festival, Shaakuntalam garnered accolades even at the New York International Awards. The mesmerizing cinematic experience earned the film recognition on the global stage. The talented actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the jury on her social media handle. Taking to her social media stories, Samantha had shared a picture of awards and wrote, “#Shaakuntalam bagged awards at the acclaimed New York International Film Awards, thanks to the jury!."

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama based on folklore about Shaakuntala played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film will be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The mythological romance drama, headlined by Samantha and Dev Mohan, is based on a play by Kalidasa.

Back in March, Samantha revealed that she had initially turned down Shaakuntalam. However, she later accepted it to ‘confront her fears’ which bothered her for the last three years. In an interview with TV9, Samantha shared, “The offer came to me at a time when I had just completed shooting for The Family Man 2. I had just played Raji, a character so different from Shakuntala in so many ways. Shakuntala is a symbol of purity, innocence, grace and dignity. Raji, on the other hand, was all about being gritty and real. I wasn’t sure if I could transform into Shakuntala at the point."

Samantha further mentioned that she later signed the project and decided to take it as an opportunity for her. “In the last 3 years, I have lived in a lot of fear. Shakuntala faced so much hardship but she faced all of it with dignity and grace. When I learnt about it, I took up the offer to confront my fears. How I confronted my fear in the last three years describes my evolution as an actor," she revealed.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in Citadel India along with Varun Dhawan. She also has the romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline.