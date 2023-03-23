Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi finally gets a release date after a long wait. The film will see the two actors reunite after their 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi is being directed by Shiva Nirvana. On Thursday, the actors took to their respective social media handles to announce the release date and share a new poster from the film. In the photo, Samantha can be seen standing on her balcony and holding Vijay’s hand, who is standing down her balcony. She also holds a dog in another hand.

Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was supposed to do the 2003 romance drama Chalte Chalte alongside Shah Rukh Khan? She had, in fact, shot some part of the movie before she was replaced overnight “without any explanation". Yes, you read that right! Aishwarya Rai, in an appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, admitted that she was removed from as many as five films, including Veer Zaara, “without any explanation whatsoever".

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and we love to see them shower love on each other be it on social media or in real life is just quite adorable. From sharing love-soaked pictures with each other, to dropping romantic comments on each other’s posts- they often leave fans swooning with their social media PDA. On Thursday, the couple attended an event in the city, and needless to say, they left us swooning!

She might be the ‘national crush’ but Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her parents’ reaction to her career. The actress, who is two Bollywood movies old and has been a part of many hit films in the South including the blockbuster Pushpa, was asked in a recent interview if her parents are ‘extremely proud’ of her. Rashmika admitted that they ‘not truly’ proud of her yet.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reveals that many of his romantic relationships stemmed from casually meeting women in the British capital. “A lot of my relationships happened by casually walking into a park and saying hello to somebody. So, I wouldn’t say that I missed out on dating apps but those were different times. It [dating] was done through music and it has gone through a vast sea change," he shares.

