Samarjit Lankesh-Sanya Iyer’s Electrifying Chemistry In Latest Photos Sets Internet Ablaze

The Kannada film industry is abuzz with excitement as actor Samarjit Lankesh is gearing up for his debut film Gowri, directed by his father Indrajit Lankesh. The film’s makers have further amped up fans’ expectations of Gowri by dropping glimpses from a recent photoshoot. The photos depict Samarjit with the film’s lead actress Sanya Iyer. Samarjit flaunted his chiselled body in the photos. He was seen wearing only jeans. Sanya was seen donning a black transparent top and colour-coordinated pants. The couple posed for the cameras, alongside a bike. Samarjit was seen holding Sanya with one hand against his bare body. In another photo, Indrajit donned a black leather jacket, and black shirt and pants; Sanya wore a black top and skirt. They were seen holding one another close while gazing into each other’s eyes. The photos have been doing the rounds on social media.

Samarjit and Sanya-starrer Gowri has dominated the headlines for a long time due to another reason as well. The title Gowri also bears a resemblance to the name of the late journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was Indrajit Lankesh’s sister. She was one of the fearless journalists and editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike. She was shot dead on September 5, 2017. The link to the late journalist has sparked discussions about whether the film explores facets of her life or the circumstances that led to her death. During an interview with Vijaya Karnataka Web, Indrajit disclosed that Gowri holds a strong social message. He recognised the emotional resonance of the title’s link to his sister. Indrajit, however, chose not to divulge the precise motivations for opting for this specific name. He said that the complete significance of the title would only come to light when the film is screened in the theatres.

Gowri’s muhurat ceremony happened today at 10:30 a.m. at the Dodda Ganapathi Temple, Bull Temple Road of Basavanagudi, Bengaluru. Jassie Gift and Chandan Shetty will compose the music for this movie, while AJ Shetty is in charge of the cinematography. BA Madhu and Rajasekhar have penned the script of this film.