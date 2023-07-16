Sameer Vidwans On Kartik Aaryan's Iconic Chappal Scene In SatyaPrem Ki Katha: 'We Got Goosebumps'

Kartik Aaryan’s Satyaprem Ki Katha is not only faring well at the box office after crossing 100 crores collection, but also won lots of critic and user appreciation. Ever since the release, the crackling chemistry between the leads, the soulful music, and the family-oriented storyline have been heart-winners but most importantly its the young superstar’s impressive performance as Sattu, that has stood out as the talk of the town. A specific emotional and intense scene from the film garnered maximum praises for the actor, and now the director of the film, Sameer Vidwans has something to reveal about how it happened.

In a recent interview, talking about how in the chappal scene they wanted to show the anger but not an action sequence as Sattu should not get out of his character, Sameer shared, “Aur Kartik ne jo intensity uss scene mein laayi hai, matlab main khud aise hairan tha. Ek bohot acha incident main share karna chahuga ki- Sab hua, humne saare shots liye alag alag angle se hum ne sab kiya, maine bola yeh accha hai, I am good. Toh usne bola ki nahi mujhe aur ek karna hai toh main ne bola kyun, yeh acha hai. Usne bola sir main aur ek karta hoon, agar apko acha nahi lage, edit mein usko nikal do, aur fir usne wapas ek aur shot diya jisme woh chappal leke usko maarta hai, aur phir woh rone laga, wahape Kartik. Aur woh jaise rone laga, hum log ko goosebumps aa gaye, poore. Toh this is Kartik. Aur cut hua aur maine bola ki yeh kya hua abhi yaar, kya kiya tune abhi? Usne bola nahi bass mujhe laga aur aaya mere andar se, toh maine bola bass ho gaya. Toh woh jo saara aata hein na goosebumps aate hain, audience rone lagti hein, cheer karti hai, taliyan bajati hai, woh sab uss shot ke wajah se jo Kartik ne vahan pe apne aap se kiya kyunki mere liye woh ho gaya tha."

“The intensity with which Kartik performed that scene, left me also surprised. We were shooting for this ‘Chappal sequence’ in the film, and we had shot it from different angles, but during the shot, Kartik came to me and said that he wanted to re-perform this scene, and if I didn’t like it, I could remove it during the editing. He reshot the sequence where he beats up a guy with the ‘chappal’ and suddenly started crying, and the moment he started crying, it gave us all goosebumps. So after wrapping up the sequence, I said to Kartik, What was this? He said just happened and flowed from the inside, so I told him that was it. And the way the audiences have cheered and whistled and clapped for him on that scene, has all happened because of him which for me had already happened."