Samir Choughule Shares Adorable Post On His Friend Prabhakar More's Birthday

Samir Choughule and Prabhakar More are two famous actors in the Marathi entertainment industry, known particularly for their exceptional comedy roles and impeccable timing. Their remarkable comedic skills never fail to make the audience burst into laughter. Samir recently shared a special post on the occasion of Prabhakar More’s birthday, which has caught everyone’s attention. He posted a photo of Prabhakar More on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, Prabhakar is seen wearing a blue shirt, paired with a black suit, striking a pose for the camera. Alongside the photo, Samir penned a heartfelt note, reminiscing about their early days of working together.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Prabhakar More. Our laughter is the ‘Katil More’ of the fair. Our style has a different swag. The timing, the posture before delivering punches, is immense. The Konkani soil artist from Malvani in Bankoti creates a storm on stage, especially in the role of a multi-millionaire, and more. This storm engulfs everyone’s spirits. He is the father of the world-famous Shalu dance form. With his simplicity and vast experience on stage, Babuji truly resembles Machchindra. Our Prabhakar had the privilege to work with Kambli in the play Vastraharan. Happy birthday to you, friend."

Advertisement

You can view the post here:

Upon seeing the post, fans and celebrities alike showered Prabhakar with good wishes in the comments section, with many leaving red heart emojis.