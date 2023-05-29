Samosa Or Spring Roll? Nick Jonas’ Choice Forever Is…

Ever since Nick Jonas said “I do" to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, he has become the undisputed heartthrob, effortlessly winning over the entire nation. Indians have welcomed him with open arms, celebrating his fusion of American coolness with desi swag. From impromptu Bhangra moves to mastering the art of the perfect Bollywood dialogue, this international superstar has truly embraced his new role as “national jiju."

During a recent chat with BBC Asian Network, Nick Jonas delved into the realm of Indian cuisine, captivating the attention of audiences worldwide. The video quickly gained traction and sparked a wave of excitement among his desi fans.

The viral clip commenced with the host presenting Nick with a choice between Chach (buttermilk) and Chai, to which he promptly responded, “Chai." Further tantalizing the taste buds, the next question prompted him to select between two popular Indian sweets: Jalebi and Gulab Jamun. After a thoughtful pause, Nick revealed his preference for Jalebi.

Keeping the momentum going, the host playfully introduced a spirited debate on the Asian Network: the ultimate decision between the Indian delicacy Samosa and Spring Roll. Nick wasted no time in declaring his allegiance to Team Samosa, cementing his love for the delectable snack. Continuing the journey through Indian culture, he was then asked to choose between Punjabi dance style Bhangra and the allure of Bollywood. With an air of certainty, Nick proclaimed his fondness for Bollywood, exclaiming, “Bollywood, of course!"

The conversation took an endearing turn as the host inquired about Nick’s favorite movies starring his wife, global icon Priyanka Chopra. Faced with the choice between Priyanka’s Indian superhit film Bajirao Mastani and the American action-comedy Baywatch, Nick expressed his admiration for Indian cinema by favoring Bajirao Mastani.

In a lighthearted moment, Nick was asked to select his favorite among his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. Opting for a diplomatic response, he playfully chose his youngest brother Franklin Jonas, jesting that he was the safest bet.

The comment section of the video overflowed with entertaining and heartwarming reactions from Indian viewers. Some praised Nick Jonas for his evident grasp of Indian culture and his ability to articulate his preferences with such authenticity. One user humorously remarked, “Bro sounding more Indian than me," while another cleverly highlighted the bond formed through his marriage to Priyanka Chopra, stating, “Divided by country, united by Priyanka." Others affectionately referred to him as the “true national jiju of India."

Nick Jonas, in his ongoing efforts to promote the highly anticipated album ‘The Album’ with the Jonas Brothers, recently concluded a captivating residency in Las Vegas.