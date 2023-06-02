Samuthirakani And Anasuya Bharadwaj-starrer Vimanam's Trailer Released; Watch Here

Samuthirakani and Anasuya Bharadwaj have been the talk of the tinsel town for their much-anticipated film Vimanam. And now, actress Anupama Parameswaran has unveiled the trailer of this film, which shows the emotional struggle of a father. The trailer depicts Veerayya (played by Samuthirakani) trying to accomplish his son (Master Dhruvan)’s dream.

Despite facing a physical disability, Veerayya tries his best to earn money to make his child travel in the aeroplane. He faces numerous struggles due to poverty, the demolition of his house and police arrest as well. The trailer also hints at a romantic track between Rahul Ramakrishna (Koti) and Sumathi (Anasuya Bharadwaj).

A Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Vimanam will hit the big screen on June 9. Siva Prasad Yanala directed this movie while Charan Arjun composed the music. Vivek Kalepu is in charge of the photography while Marthand K Venkatesh has handled the editing. Produced by Kiran Korrapati & Zee Studios, Vimanam also stars Meera Jasmine, Dhanraj, and Naan Kadavul Rajendran.

The audience appreciated the trailer and many of them commented that Samuthirakani perfectly fits the bill for the role of Veerayya.

Director Siva Prasad Yanala in an interview said, "Special thanks to Anupama Parameswaran Garu. Everyone’s life comprises strong emotions. We made ‘Vimanam’ based on such relatable emotions. The film is releasing on 9th June in Telugu and Tamil languages. Everyone will get connected to the film. Thanks to ZEE Studios and Kiran Korrapati Garu for their backing in making such a good film."

In addition to the trailer, the songs of this film have also become a huge hit with the audience. Check out the song Rela Rela sung by Mangli and choreographed by Eshwar Penti. Composed by Charan Arjun, the musical number has received 1,88,576 views so far.

Aditya Music India unveiled the promo of another song titled Chinnoda O Chinnoda a month ago. The full song is yet to be released but viewers have loved the glimpse.

Samuthirakani’s film Nenu Student Sir! has been released today and opened to a poor response from the audience. On the other hand, Anasuya will essay a key role in the thriller ARI directed by V Jayashankarr. Rahul Ramakrishna will act in the film Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana.