Samyuktha Hegde's Beach Diaries Scream Travel Goals From Miles Away

Samyuktha Hegde, who rose to fame with Splitsvilla, is often in the headlines for her bold and sizzling avatar. With her incredibly fashionable sarongs, bikinis, monokinis, outfits and more, Samyuktha is killing the fashion game. The Kannada actress recently posted a picture and took the internet by storm.

In this picture, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful floral bikini, paired with open hair. Check out the picture here:

Till now the picture has got more than 57 thousand likes. Samyuktha posted this pic with the caption, “No filter, No edit, Morning bod! Eat real food, drink real water, get sound sleep, staying in a healthy positive environment is what our body needs to thrive! So give it the opportunity to thrive." She then enlisted a few things to add to your routine for a month and see how your body changes. They are:

1.Wake up and drink warm water

2.Eat your veggies and protein before your carbs

3.Drink lots of water and add 1 coconut water to your diet

4.Dinner at least 3 hours before bed

5.Stretch for 5 mins before sleeping

Fans loved this picture and flooded the comments section with several emoticons.

Earlier also, Samyuktha became the talk of the town when she posted a sizzling photo of herself in a blue-coloured bikini. The actress looked stunning in her fitted bikini look.

Samyuktha Hegde predominantly works in Tamil and Kannada films. She made her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party, directed by Rishab Shetty. Samyuktha played the role named Arya, for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress- Kannada. She made her Tamil debut with the 2019 film Comali opposite Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal. She has also appeared in reality shows such as MTV Roadies, Bigg Boss Kannada in 2017 and MTV Splitsvilla in 2018, where she ended up as the first runner-up.