Sana Khan Reacts to Husband 'Dragging' Her in Viral Video, Says 'I Know It Looks Weird...'

Former actor Sana Khan attended Baba Siddique’s Iftar party in Mumbai on Sunday, accompanied by her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. But, a video clip of the couple walking past the paparazzi, with Anas holding Sana’s hand, has been circulating online, and many have expressed concern over the former actress, who’s expecting her first child, appearing ‘breathless’ in the footage. Sana has since responded to the video and clarified it.

Viral Bhayani captioned it, “Sana Khan thak gayi (Sana Khan looks tired)! Sana Khan along with her husband attended the Iftar party tonight by Baba Siddique!! Seems like they were in hurry!!" No sooner was the video shared on a paparazzi account than it went viral. The video garnered a spate of negative comments. One user commented, “God dragging a pregnant woman in such a way what’s wrong with him", while another wrote, “What kind of treatment is this…she is saying..itna nahi chal paungi.. and he is not bothered."

Having noticed the video, the former actress responded to her fans’ concerns by leaving a message in the comments section. She thanked them for their worry, but urged them not to be concerned about her well-being. requested that her fans not draw any conclusions from the video, she explained that they had lost contact with their driver and car once they exited the venue. She was standing for a long time, which made her sweaty and uneasy. Her husband had rushed her inside to sit."This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me, in fact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and (getting) uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did not want to disturb the paps (paparazzi), who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, please don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for your concern. Loads of love to everyone here," her comment read.

The event was attended by several high-profile celebrities, including Salman Khan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, MC Stan, Shehnaaz Gill and others.

