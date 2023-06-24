Sana Khan's Video Of Her Mother Tying Her Shoelaces Will Leave You Reaching For Tissues

Former actress Sana Khan is expecting her first child with her husband Anas Saiyad. Sana is counting the days until she meets her little one, but as she nears her delivery date, the physical difficulties faced during the pregnancy restrict her from doing daily chores. Sana often shares glimpses of her personal life with her followers on social media and recently posted an adorable clip on how her mother is helping out throughout this journey.

Sana Khan shared a short clip on her Instagram handle where her mother was seen tying her shoelace because she couldn’t bend down. Along with his heart-melting video, Sana expressed her gratitude and wrote, “My mom tying my shoe lace so I can go for walk. There is no love more honest and selfless than a mother’s love. Had to post this coz we always forget the love n sacrifices they make for us. No matter how old ur u will always be a chota bacha for them. Ps: Can’t even bend down to tie my laces. I was crying then n even now while I m writing this watching this video. Can’t wait to give the same love back to my child and I truly truly hope to be at least half as her."

Many of her followers were touched by this gesture of love from Sana Khan’s mother. One of them wrote, “Seeing this really I’m missing my mom. She did so much for me when I was pregnant. She is not with me now. May Allah bless her with the highest rank in Jannat." Another fan said, “Mom will be mom! Allah created special love and mercy in mother’s heart."

Earlier, Sana Khan, while speaking to Viral Bhayani shared her excitement and apprehensions about giving birth. Sana said, “I have a responsibility to bring up a new life. Kids are a kind of possession from Allah, and they need to be taken care of. I try to do everything which is for the betterment of the baby. Yeah, so, I am in my last few weeks, so obviously I am happy, excited, and scared. I experience every emotion that a new mom should have. I can’t wait to see my baby, to be very honest. But yes, Inshallah, let’s see how it goes." Sana added that she and her husband Anas Saiyad have also decided on names, but they will reveal it later.