Sana Makbul Opens Up About Mental, Emotional And Physical Challenges Battling Hepatitis

Television actress Sana Makbul has shared her experience of fighting hepatitis during the initial phase of her career. A couple of days back, she posted an Instagram Reel revealing that she was an F3-F4 patient, but now her condition has improved to F1-F2. Sana discussed the challenging emotional, physical and mental journey she has been through until now.

“Hello! It’s great to see your strength and determination in sharing your personal experience on World Hepatitis Day, July 28. Being an autoimmune hepatitis patient since 2020, you’ve faced tough challenges mentally, emotionally, and physically. Your journey got a positive turn in 2021 when you participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, managing both the show and your health while on medication. Your resilience shines through and it’s inspiring to see how you’ve grown stronger from the experience. Keep going strong!" Sana Makbul said.

The actress also shared that over the past year, she prioritised herself and her well-being. Despite her career flourishing, she faced a setback and had to take a step back to concentrate on her health. Although she wasn’t deteriorating physically, she felt the impact internally. For the last one and a half years, Sana has been focusing solely on herself, dedicating her efforts to improving her mental, emotional and physical health, which had been draining her. It’s commendable to see her taking care of herself during this time.

She bravely opened up about her struggles during her health journey, sharing that she faced challenges in her career and personal appearance due to water retention, causing a puffy face, swollen feet and hands, as well as weight gain. As an actress, maintaining a specific weight and appearance is important, which added to her battle. However, she emerged stronger from this experience. On World Hepatitis Day, she revealed the positive news that she has successfully reversed her condition from being an F3-F4 patient to F1-F2, indicating significant improvement in her health. It’s truly inspiring to see her determination and progress.