Sanchith Sanjeev Aka Kichcha Junior All Set For His Silver Screen Debut With Jimmy.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev, also known as Kichcha Junior, is all set to make his debut on the big screen. The teaser launch for the film was held on the evening of 25th June. The film is titled Jimmy, which not only marks the acting but also the directorial debut of Sanchith Sanjeev. The film is produced under Sudeep and his wife’s banner Supriyanvi Picture Studio in collaboration with Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers. The shooting for the film is yet to begin.

During the launch of the film teaser, Kichcha Sudeep said, “This could not have been more special with two biggest stars of the Kannada film industry — Ravichandran and Shiva Rajkumar — coming to bless Sanchith. I would only wish that he (Sanchith) makes sure he will work hard and never let down the legacy built by his seniors in the industry." The superstar took a seat among the audience to “not hog the limelight more than his nephew on his special day." In a lighthearted gesture, Sudeep said that now his nephew will be his competitor in the industry and that he should stay away from those Fridays when his films are released.

Kichcha Sudeep’s daughter Saanvi Sudeep was also the highlight of the evening. She sang a song at the event composed by Vasuki Vaibhav. Saanvi also wrote the lyrics for the song which she performed.