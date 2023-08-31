Sandalwood Actor Gagan Ram Selected For National Drama School

Renowned Sandalwood actor Gagan Ram has recently achieved a significant milestone in his journey. Reports reveal that Gagan Ram has secured a coveted spot at the prestigious National Drama School in Delhi, marking a remarkable accomplishment in his career.

Notably recognized for his role as Xavier in the Kannada dark comedy film Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagiddaare, Gagan Ram’s portrayal captivated audiences despite his predominantly silent character. However, recent news indicates that Gagan Ram’s achievements extend beyond the silver screen. He has been selected to attend the esteemed National Drama School in Delhi, an accomplishment that brings pride to the Kannada film industry. Reports highlight that Gagan Ram’s selection makes him the first Kannada individual to be admitted to this acclaimed drama school, a testament to his talent and dedication.

Gagan Ram’s artistic journey encompasses a passion for yakshagana dance, drama, and theatre acting. Over the course of 18 years, he has honed his craft, actively participating in over 75 theatre productions and more than 600 shows throughout Karnataka. His enduring passion and commitment to the arts have propelled him to this remarkable achievement.

Joining the ranks of accomplished actors such as Jayashree, Om Puri, Anupam Kher, Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi, Gagan Ram’s enrollment in the National Drama School reflects his excitement to embark on a new chapter in his acting journey. The academy’s renowned reputation and history of nurturing exceptional talent further amplify the significance of Gagan Ram’s selection.

With plans to embark on a three-year journey at the academy, Gagan Ram’s dedication to his craft is palpable. His journey began during high school, and he later made his mark in the Kannada film industry with his debut in Huchudugaru in 2014. His passion led him to the Bollywood industry as well, with his debut in Mr. Joe B Carvalho.