Sandeep Reddy Vanga Discusses Animal In Old Video; Says 'Will Show Them What A Violent Film It Will Be'

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga plans to shock the audience once again. After his 2019 hit Kabir Singh was criticised for its violence, Vanga promises to show even more brutality in his next film, Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal is an action-packed gangster drama. Its pre-teaser, released on Sunday, offers a glimpse of the film’s bloody and intense world, set to a catchy Punjabi song.

In a video that is now going viral on the internet, Vanga discusses Animal before its official announcement. When asked if he hopes for less criticism this time, he laughs and says, “It will be more," adding, “These guys are calling this (Kabir Singh) a violent film, I want to tell them I will show them what a violent film will be. Now I am curious, how these guys are going to react. I don’t hate them, (but) I want to see how they feel about my next film. I am waiting, seriously. Someone called it a violent film, so I was taken aback. We will see."