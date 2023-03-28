Sandhya Mridul Birthday: Best Performances of the Versatile Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDHYA MRIDUL: This versatile actress is known for her ability to portray complex and multi-layered characters with ease. She has worked in a number of films, TV shows, and web series. Can you guess her name? We are talking about the exceptional Sandhya Mridul. The iconic actress is celebrating her 48th birthday today.

Sandhya started off her career in 1995 with the TV serial Swabhimaan. Since then, there was no looking back. Sandhya has also been featured in films like Page 3 and Angry Indian Goddesses. The actress has also appeared in other notable films and shows like Corporate (2006), Antardwand (2010), and Mentalhood (2020).

On her 48th birthday, let us take a look at some of her best roles in the industry so far:

Advertisement

Saathiya (2002)

Sandhya Mridul enacted the role of Rani Mukherjee’s on-screen sister. This role marked her Bollywood Debut. Her role was appreciated by both critics and audiences. The film also starred Vivek Oberoi. Page 3 (2005)

This movie was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and Jay Dev Banerjee. The movie is about a journalist who exposes the dark side of the glamorous world of page 3 parties. The movie also stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Atul Kulkarni. Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)

This Reema Kagti directorial ticked all the boxes. The six newly married honeymooning couples face issues with their marriage. The film also features Abhay Deol and Boman Irani. Angry Indian Goddesses (2015)

Sandhya Mridul played the role of CEO in this movie. It celebrated womanhood and friendships. The Pan Nalin film also starred Rajshri Deshpande and Amrit Maghera in crucial roles. Ragini MMS (2014)

This Sunny Leone headlined film saw Sandhya Mridul play a powerful role. The film, directed : Bhushan Patel, earned much love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. Tumhari Sulu (2017)

Sandhya Mridul played the role of Vidya Balan’s boss in this movie. The movie shows a happy life of a housewife, played by Vidya, who dreams to become a Radio Jockey. Taj- Divided by Blood

In her recent, Sandhya stunned the audience with her role as Jodha Bai in the show, Taj-Divided by Blood. The Zee5 web series also stars Dharmendra, Nasseruddin Shah and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Read all the Latest Movies News here