Sangeetha Sringeri Dazzles In Black And White Striped Playsuit; See Pics

Sangeetha Sringeri is one of the most sought-after actresses in Kannada cinema. Be it with her adorable personality or her acting prowess, the actress always makes a million hearts flutter. Recently, the actress shared a string of snaps now making a huge noise on the internet. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a black and white striped playsuit with a matching jacket.

The actress opted for a no-makeup look. While she accessorised her outfit with a pair of exquisite earrings, a neckpiece, and a black and white striped hat.

Check out the post here

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, “The eye must learn to listen before it looks. Beautiful Co Ord Designed by talented Laxmi Krishna. I can never get bored of your outfits, you have always surprised me with the most gorgeous ones". Fans cannot stop gushing over her mesmerising looks and have showered the actress with huge praise.

The actress was seen all-decked up in a sleeveless crop top with a matching skirt with a side slit.

Take A Look

On the career front, Sangeetha Sringeri has gained prominence in the film industry with her notable presence in films including 777 Charlie, Pampa, Lucky Man, and Shivaji Surathkal 2. She started her acting journey with the popular mythological series Hara Hara Mahadev wherein she portrayed the character of Sati, the daughter of King Daksha and the wife of Lord Shiva.

Sangeetha Sringeri made a special place in the Kannada cinema with her exceptional on-screen presence. The actress got the opportunity to audition for the film 777 Charlie on Facebook, beating 2,700 other contenders.