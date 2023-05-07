Sanjana Sanghi Looks Uber Cool In A Casual Chic Outfit As She Gets Papped; Watch Video

Sanjana Sanghi Sanghi has come a long way since her debut in Imtiaz Ali’s musical Rockstar. The actress is also quite active on social media. She was spotted today in Mumbai wearing a chic and comfortable outfit. As always, the paparazzi were on the scene to capture her effortless look on camera.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Sanjana Sanghi was seen wearing a simple white crop top paired with Capri. She has accessorized the look with a black sling bag and white sneakers. The look was completed with her hair tied back in a bun and minimal makeup. Despite the simplicity of her outfit, Sanjana managed to look effortlessly stylish and comfortable at the same time. She was seen having a fun conversation with shutterbugs. The actress was shocked to see the, and asked, “kahan se dhoonda?"

Watch the video:

She gained nationwide recognition for her role in the romantic drama “Dil Bechara" alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, she has been a popular face in the industry and has become a style icon for many young fans.

On the work front, she was last seen in Kapil Verma’s Rashtra Kavach Om alongside Aashiqui 2 famed actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film garnered negative reviews. The Rockstar actress has other projects in her pipeline that include Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak featuring stars like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The story of the film would revolve around four women who embark on an adventurous road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world, as they indulge in a journey of self-discovery. She also has Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s yet-to-be-titled film in her kitty.

Sharing her excitement, Sanjana expresses, “It was that rare moment every artiste craves for, to hear a story that you resonate and connect with so deeply and instantly, and one that reminds you why you became an actor in the first place. To be collaborating with Pankaj sir in our father-daughter drama directed by Tony Da, and spearheaded by Wiz Films and HT Content Studios is a confluence of many beautiful forces and such an incredible honour. I can’t wait to bring our pure yet complex tale to our audiences."

