Sanjay Dutt Charges A Whopping Rs 12 Crores For Puri Jagannadh's Double Ismart? Here's What We Know

Sanjay Dutt garnered rave reviews from critics and movie buffs with his amazing performance as the antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2. And now there is buzz that Sanjay is returning as a villain again in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial Leo featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. Owing to his rising popularity in South, Sanjay Dutt has also been roped in for Telugu film Double Ismart, sequel to Puri Jagannadh’s blockbuster film Ismart. But even more interesting is the fact that Sanjay Dutt has charged a whopping fee.

If sources close to Bollywood Hungama were to be believed, Sanjay Dutt has charged Rs 12, comparatively more than his fees for Hindi cinema. The source shared,"After Liger, poor Puri Jagannadh was abandoned by Vijay Deverakonda. It was then that Puri decided to do a sequel to his hit film Ismart. While Ram Pothineni was roped in again for the protagonist’s role, Puri wanted a powerful villain in the project. He thought of Dutt. But the price Dutt quoted had Puri staggering to other Telugu actors. But he came back to Dutt and gave him the price he wanted."

The dynamic duo of Ustaad Ram and acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh is set to make a comeback with a sequel to their immensely popular film iSmart Shankar. Titled Double iSmart, this upcoming movie promises to deliver double the excitement and double the entertainment. Joining forces with Charmme Kaur as producers, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are all set to create magic once again. Vishu Reddy will serve as the CEO of the project.

With a stylish rendition of the iconic dialogue from iSmart Shankar, Ram, also known as Double iSmart, set the tone for the muhurtham shot. Ram took to Twitter, sharing his excitement by proclaiming, “DOUBLE the Entertainment! DOUBLE the Action! DOUBLE the Madness! WE R BACK!! #DoubleISMART mode ON!" He also shared a couple of pictures from the launch, creating a buzz among fans.

iSmart Shankar holds a significant place in the hearts of both Ram and Jagannadh. It emerged as a monumental blockbuster, leaving a lasting impact on the careers of both the hero and the director. Given its immense success, the anticipation and expectations surrounding their collaboration on Double iSmart are bound to be enormous. Fans and audiences alike are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the magic this project will bring, hoping for another remarkable cinematic experience.