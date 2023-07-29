Sanjay Dutt Lied To Girls He Dated About His Mother's Grave, Says Rajkumar Hirani: 'Brought You To Meet Her'

Sanjay Dutt, who forayed into Bollywood with Rocky in 1991, has given many hits in his career. But his personal life has been riddled in controversies too. From his arrest for possession of illegal firearms in connection with the Mumbai bombings to facing legal battles, imprisonment – Sanjay Dutt has been under public scrutiny over the years. Even his personal life was no different.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani had once revealed that Sanjay Dutt, by his own admission, claimed to have been with 308 women. However, Hirani refuted the notion that Dutt’s charm and wild lifestyle were the reasons for his success with women. Instead, the filmmaker disclosed that Dutt would lie to women and taking them to a graveyard, pretending it was his mother, Nargis’s resting place. This would leave the women feeling attached to Sanju, but in truth, the grave was not his mother’s.

“He would start dating a girl and take her to this graveyard. He would say, ‘I have brought you here to meet my mother.’ After this unusual meeting, the girl would feel emotionally attached to Sanju. The reality was that the grave was not his mother’s," said Hirani.