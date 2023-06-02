Sanjay Dutt Pushes Away Fan Trying To Take Selfie, Netizens Slam Him; Watch Video

Sanjay Dutt grabbed headlines today after a video surfaced online showing him pushing away a fan who attempted to take a selfie with him. The incident quickly garnered attention and ignited a wave of criticism from netizens.

In the video, shared by Voompla, a fan can be seen approaching Sanjay Dutt with a smartphone in hand, seemingly eager to capture a selfie with the star. However, Dutt reacts by forcefully pushing him away, denying the selfie request. The fan appears taken aback and disappointed by the actor’s reaction, while bystanders react with surprise. Social media platforms were soon flooded with reactions from netizens, with many expressing their disappointment and condemning Dutt’s behaviour. One of the fans wrote, “Bapre Etna ghamand enhi logo ke chalte tum sb bollywood k log pal rhe h samjhe."

On Thursday, Sanjay shared an unseen picture of his mother and late actress Nargis Dutt on her 94th birth anniversary. “To my guiding light, happy birthday, Mom. I love you and miss you always," his caption read. Sanjay’s sister Priya Dutt also penned a special note for their mom. She shared a picture of Nargis and wrote, “Happy birthday, to my angel, I can’t see her but that’s OK, my senses feel her presence every step of the way, I know her physical form left me years ago. Her laughter, her warmth her loving care she has left these beautiful memories even though she isnt there, but her essence remains with me everywhere."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be reportedly seen in Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. He also has a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Pinkvilla report says that Sanjay Dutt has come on board to play a key role in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sanjay Dutt has been paid a big sum of Rs 10 crore to be a part of this gangster drama. He will be seen playing the role of Thalapathy Vijay’s father in Leo.