Sanjay Dutt Remembers His Mother Nargis On Her Birth Anniversary; Pens A ‘Miss You’ Note

Sanjay Dutt on Thursday remembered his mother and veteran actress Nargis on her 94th birthday. He took to his social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her. Sharing an unseen picture of his beloved mother, Sanjay expressed his emotions through a “miss you" note.

In the touching post, Sanjay Dutt poured his heart out, reminiscing about the irreplaceable bond he shared with his mother. He described Nargis as his guiding light, who continues to illuminate his life even in her absence. He expressed how much he misses his mother’s presence. “To my guiding light, happy birthday, Mom. I love you and miss you always," his caption read. He also shared a black and white photo in which we can see the late actress wearing a saree and holding books. She is posing for the camera and is looking very beautiful in a simple look. The image was a testament to her timeless beauty and grace, evoking nostalgic memories for fans who admired her talent and charisma.

Take a look at the photo here:

Sanjay Dutt’s post garnered an outpouring of support and love from fans and well-wishers. His daughter Trishla Dutt dropped kiss emojis in the comment section. Maanyata dropped hear emojis.

Sanjay’s sister Priya Dutt also remembered her mother and wrote, “Happy birthday, to my angel, I can’t see her but that’s OK, my senses feel her presence every step of the way, I know her physical form left me years ago. Her laughter, her warmth her loving care she has left these beautiful memories even though she isnt there, but her essence remains with me everywhere."

Nargis Dutt, a legendary actress of her time, left a mark on Indian cinema with her exceptional performances. Her radiant smile and immense talent won the hearts of audiences across the globe.

Notably, the actress passed away in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer, just days before the release of Sanjay’s debut film Rocky. The veteran actor had started her Bollywood career as a leading actor in the early 40s and went on to act till 1967. Her last film was Raat Aur Din.