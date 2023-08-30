Sanjay Dutt Shares Photo With Sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt On Rakhi, Calls Them 'Pillars Of Strength'

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share a picture with his sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He expressed his heartfelt love for his beloved sisters and appreciated them for being his pillars of strength.

He wrote, “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you’ve been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister’s love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!" Check out the post here:

In the photo, Namrata sports a red traditional suit and Priya, a monochrome printed suit. Sanjay Dutt sported a white kurta in his inimitable style as he held his sisters close.