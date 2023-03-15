Ever since the makers of Hera Pheri confirmed the third franchise of the film, its fans have been super excited to know the details related to the film’s shoot and the stars joining it. Several reports suggested Sanjay Dutt’s association with the movie, however, there wasn’t any confirmation from the star himself until now. Sanjay Dutt is the new addition to the cast, which include Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Sanjay recently reacted to reports of him joining Hera Pheri 3, and confirmed that he is playing a blind don in the comedy.

Sanjay who also confirmed his entry in the franchise, now told The Times of India, “Yes," when asked about rumours of him playing a blind don in Hera Pheri 3. He also shared that once the dates of the cast members are confirmed, the film’s team will begin shooting for Hera Pheri 3 this year.

Talking about Sanjay’s role, a source also told the publication, “It’s quite a crucial role. Something like what Feroz Khan’s character of a don added to Welcome (2007). So, this one too will be a lovable don like RDX from that film."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Hera Pheri 3 will also have Kartik Aaryan. Paresh Rawal had earlier confirmed that he will be reprising his iconic character Babu bhaiyaa in the film, which will be shot in Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt also confirmed his involvement in the project during a press conference in Delhi, “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala), and it’s great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal)," he said.

Previously, it was said that Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Hera Pheri 3. However, Paresh Rawal later revealed in an interview that ‘it did not work out’. “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened," the actor told MidDay.

With Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2, Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as Baburao left audiences in splits. They are also among the most famous characters in Indian cinema, and in the past 17 years, Hera Pheri has gained cult status with viewers. Fans are ecstatic to see this magical comedy-drama return to theatres.

